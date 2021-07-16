I&W Delegation visits Water Factory on Bonaire















Kralendijk – Mrs. Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, outgoing Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management (I&W), visited the water factory of Water en Energie Bedrijf Bonaire (WEB) last Wednesday morning.

The minister was accompanied by Mr. Kees van der Burg, Director-General Mobility, ms. Marjan van Giezen, department head and coordinating MT member Caribbean, Aviation Directorate; and ms. Monique Faverey, coordinating policy officer Caribbean Netherlands.

Ms. Joanne Balentien, CFO of WEB, gave a presentation on important developments at WEB, including the 9th EDF project for the repair and refurbishment of 11 km of irrigation water pipeline, the new water tank at Seru Largu and the new water factory currently under construction. The sustainable energy project for which WEB asked the Netherlands for support was also presented: the realization of 80 percent energy from renewable sources, with a special focus on cost reduction for the population.

After the presentation, Mr. Hans Staring, WEB Business Unit Water manager, guided the delegation around the water factory under construction. Minister van Nieuwenhuizen was on Bonaire as part of her working visit to Curaçao, Bonaire and Aruba from the 12th to 15th of July.

WEB is proud of the major projects that were able to continue in a safe and responsible manner despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and glad that the minister was able to take note of this.

