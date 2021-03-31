Jeems Road Project on Statia Nearing Completion













Photo at the road site: Utilities being installed.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Jeems road project is expected to be completed in May 2021. Some of the roads have already been made accessible to the public. Work is currently being executed at the drain outflow which will be connected to the retention pond near the parallel road.

The road that is already accessible is Jeems Road South, located at the South of the Sandy road and including the parallel road which goes into the farm and ends at the intersection of James H. Hooker road. The road to Jeems North located at the North of the Sandy road will be made accessible after the utilities and the sidewalks have been completed. The utilities and water catchment on the Paramira road have been installed and this road opened a few weeks ago.







“We thank the public for having patience throughout the entire execution of the Jeems road project,” said Anthony Reid, Director of Economy, Nature and Infrastructure (ENI).

