9 July 2021 00:43 am
OLB

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

OLB

Airlift Caribbean Latest news

JetAir Canceled its Flight to Haiti due to State of Emergency

87

JetAir Canceled its Flight to Haiti due to State of Emergency
Photo credit: Harald Linkels

Port-au-Prince – The reason is the declared state of emergency in the country after President Jovenel Moise was shot dead in a robbery at his house on Tuesday night. For the time being, the airline will not fly until July 21. JetAir flies to Port-au-Prince every two weeks on Wednesdays. The flights are operated with a Fokker 70 and can accommodate 80 people on board.

Also read

en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish