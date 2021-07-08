JetAir Canceled its Flight to Haiti due to State of Emergency















Photo credit: Harald Linkels

Port-au-Prince – The reason is the declared state of emergency in the country after President Jovenel Moise was shot dead in a robbery at his house on Tuesday night. For the time being, the airline will not fly until July 21. JetAir flies to Port-au-Prince every two weeks on Wednesdays. The flights are operated with a Fokker 70 and can accommodate 80 people on board.

Also read