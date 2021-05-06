Jewelry 18th Century comes to light at Statia’s Airport Dig Gr2021













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The cufflink on the picture has an intact copper backing and is inset with a pair of blue paste gems. Paste gems are imitation jewels, or rhinestones, made by pouring melted glass into gem molds to mimic real gemstones. They were a popular alternative to genuine jewels because they are cheaper to produce and to purchase than real gemstones. This made them accessible to people of all social rankings.

