6 May 2021 19:35 pm
OLB

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

OLB

History Latest news St. Eustatius

Jewelry 18th Century comes to light at Statia’s Airport Dig Gr2021

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The cufflink on the picture has an intact copper backing and is inset with a pair of blue paste gems. Paste gems are imitation jewels, or rhinestones, made by pouring melted glass into gem molds to mimic real gemstones. They were a popular alternative to genuine jewels because they are cheaper to produce and to purchase than real gemstones. This made them accessible to people of all social rankings.

