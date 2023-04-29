Joint controls held in preparation for ‘Dia di Rincon’ celebrations

The controls are executed in multidisciplinary teams formed by Bonaire Government, the Police Force and the Fire department. Photo: KPCN

KRALENDIJK – On Friday a first check took place of the food, bar and stage stands for ‘Dia di Rincon’ next April 30th.

The inspection was conducted under the supervision of the Supervision and Enforcement Department of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) and in collaboration with the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Brigade (BKCN) and the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN).

During this inspection, the various authorities checked whether the rules of the permit for the event are being complied with correctly. The purpose of this check is to ensure the safety and health of everyone during the event.

Some irregularities were identified during the check and have been reported to the organizing committee responsible for the event and who, together with the exhibitors, must ensure that everything is in order before Sunday 30 April, when another check will take place.

Detours

In addition, detour signs have been posted for drivers at the entrance to Rincon and several locations for when streets are barricaded. Drivers are urged not to park behind these barricades or to remove them, to ensure that the streets remain accessible to emergency services.

