Sports
Kickoff of the second annual sports week in Bonaire
2024-03-22 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- On Thursday afternoon, the official opening of the second annual Bonaire International Sports Week took place.
The opening began with welcoming words from Terrence de Jongh, the head of INDEBON.
This year’s event once again features a wide range of sports, with participation from Aruba, Curaçao, and other islands.
Thanks to collaborations between INDEBON, Fundashon Wega di Numbe Boneiru (FWNB), and the Tourism Corporation Bonaire, a diverse range of sports events can be organized again this year.
Sports
Scheduled competitions include futsal, beach tennis, beach volleyball, and softball.
Attendees emphasized the importance of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle on the island.
Meer News
-
Sports
Kickoff of the second annual sports week in Bonaire
Kickoff of the second annual sports week in Bonair...
-
News
LVV delivers 240 kilograms of vegetables to charities
LVV delivers 240 kilograms of vegetables to charit...
-
Saba
Francine Zagers new Regulatory Advisor at Saba Electric
Francine Zagers new Regulatory Advisor at Saba Ele...
-
Sint Maarten
Government of Sint Maarten reportedly wants to sell shares in WINAIR
Government of Sint Maarten reportedly wants to sel...
-
Traffic
Road users St. Eustatius face stricter traffic norms
Road users St. Eustatius face stricter traffic nor...
-
Caribbean
Dutch Foreign Affairs calls on Dutch nationals and Dutch Caribbean residents in Haiti to register themselves
Dutch Foreign Affairs calls on Dutch nationals and...
-
Banking and Finance
MCB director Chiu Carpriles to pass the baton to successor
MCB director Chiu Carpriles to pass the baton to s...
-
Bonaire
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation into theft of E-bikes and Scooters
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation i...
Meer News
-
Sports
Kickoff of the second annual sports week in Bonaire
Kickoff of the second annual sports week in Bonair...
-
News
LVV delivers 240 kilograms of vegetables to charities
LVV delivers 240 kilograms of vegetables to charit...
-
Saba
Francine Zagers new Regulatory Advisor at Saba Electric
Francine Zagers new Regulatory Advisor at Saba Ele...
-
Sint Maarten
Government of Sint Maarten reportedly wants to sell shares in WINAIR
Government of Sint Maarten reportedly wants to sel...
-
Traffic
Road users St. Eustatius face stricter traffic norms
Road users St. Eustatius face stricter traffic nor...
-
Caribbean
Dutch Foreign Affairs calls on Dutch nationals and Dutch Caribbean residents in Haiti to register themselves
Dutch Foreign Affairs calls on Dutch nationals and...
-
Banking and Finance
MCB director Chiu Carpriles to pass the baton to successor
MCB director Chiu Carpriles to pass the baton to s...
-
Bonaire
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation into theft of E-bikes and Scooters
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation i...
Meer Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation into theft of E-bikes and Scooters
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation i...
-
Bonaire
John Soliano appointed as the new Director of Operations at the Public Entity of Bonaire
John Soliano appointed as the new Director of Oper...
-
Bonaire
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute in Bon Doet
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute i...
Meer Events
-
News
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week on Bonaire
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week o...
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
-
News
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in Bonaire
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in ...