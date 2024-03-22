Sports Kickoff of the second annual sports week in Bonaire Redactie 2024-03-22 - 1 minuten leestijd

Commissioner Clark Abraham, INDEBON director Terrence de Jong and Marojolein Oleana cut the ribbon to declare the Sports Week officially open. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- On Thursday afternoon, the official opening of the second annual Bonaire International Sports Week took place.

The opening began with welcoming words from Terrence de Jongh, the head of INDEBON.

This year’s event once again features a wide range of sports, with participation from Aruba, Curaçao, and other islands.

Thanks to collaborations between INDEBON, Fundashon Wega di Numbe Boneiru (FWNB), and the Tourism Corporation Bonaire, a diverse range of sports events can be organized again this year.

Sports

Scheduled competitions include futsal, beach tennis, beach volleyball, and softball.

Attendees emphasized the importance of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle on the island.