Kingdom Taskforce For Children’s Rights Launches New Website















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Kingdom Taskforce for Children’s Rights launches a new website www.tfchildrights.info which went live on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021. The website functions as a platform for up-to-date information and knowledge sharing about children’s rights within the six islands of the Kingdom. The majority of the information will be geared towards youth professionals in all areas of work.

The Taskforce was established in 2014 with the aim to foster inter-country collaboration within the Kingdom with regards to the protection and promotion of children’s rights. The Taskforce consists of members from Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, the Netherlands and from the Public Entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.







The Kingdom Taskforce for Children’s Rights is calling on all youth professionals within the Kingdom to register via the site for the quarterly newsletter. The youth professionals who have previously attended one of the Taskforce’s conferences have already been enrolled and will receive the newsletter automatically.

For more information, please visit the website at www.tfkinderrechten.info for the Dutch version and www.tfchildrights.info for the English version. For more information, please contact a representative of the Taskforce on Statia, Monica Smith via e-mail m.smith@statiagov.com or Dirkje de Jong via e-mail dirkje.dejong@statiagov.com

