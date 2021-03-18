Knops big winner on Saba Elections













The Bottom, Saba – On Saba, the population voted well for the CDA and in particular State Secretary Raymond Knops of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The party became the largest with 192 votes, 180 of which went to Knops, who has been on the island many times over the past four years. Commissioner Zagers had also called on the population of Saba to vote for the State Secretary.

The turnout on Saba, where votes could be cast on 15, 16 and 17 March, was relatively high: 49.9 percent of the 907 voters went to the polls. In 2017 this was 43.3 percent. A total of 446 valid votes were cast.







The second party on Saba is Bij1 with 113 votes, of which 105 for Lysanne Charles from Saba. In 2017, D66 was the largest party on Saba with 115 votes, the party now received 42. The fourth party is the VVD with 28 votes, 15 of which for Minister Tamara van Ark, who likes to be seen on the smallest Caribbean island of the kingdom.

