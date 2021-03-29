Laughing gulls are back on Bonaire

- 3Shares
Kralendijk -These migratory coastal birds come to nest, lay their eggs, and raise their chicks here until they’re ready to fly away. Right now you can hear them even while taking a stroll in Kaya Grandi.
