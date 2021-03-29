29 March 2021 15:06 pm
Laughing gulls are back on Bonaire

Photo Credits: Paulo Bertuol

Kralendijk -These migratory coastal birds come to nest, lay their eggs, and raise their chicks here until they’re ready to fly away. Right now you can hear them even while taking a stroll in Kaya Grandi.

