Live in Statian Waters: The Whales in Concert















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The humpbacks are great singers. They sing long, complex songs that last up to 20 minutes. Also, they emit low frequency sound wave that can travel up to an astonishing 10,000 miles in some levels of the sea.

Humpback whales spend the winters in the warm Caribbean waters. Here they give birth and suckle their calves during their first months until they are strong enough to begin the trek to their feeding grounds in the cold Northern Atlantic waters.







Did you see any whales between Statia and St Kitts & Nevis? Perhaps off the coast of Zeelandia Beach or Orange Bay? Great look out spots were Fort de Windt, Whitewall, at the top of Tompi Trail, and the Whale Lookout Spot at the Botanical Garden.

