Local chapter established of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)

WILLEMSTAD – Recently a local Dutch Caribbean Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners was established.

This initiative, according to the ACFE members, marks a significant step forward in the collective fight against fraud in the local economies. The local chapter aims to provide a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and skills development to promote a collaborative approach to fraud prevention.

With the support of other ACFE members and the approval of ACFE International, this chapter will create an environment for exchanging insights and best practices to combat fraud. The ACFE Dutch Caribbean Chapter focuses not only on its members, but also on organizing training and informing the general public about fraud trends. This chapter encompasses the entire Dutch Caribbean and promotes collaboration and knowledge sharing throughout the region.

Board

The board of this chapter includes Benno van Leeuwen (president), Ruud de Dood (vice president), Dieudonné (Neetje) van der Veen (secretary), Jos Leppers (treasurer), Wim Nijdam (training coordinator), and Nadyerda Wall.