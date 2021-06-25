25 June 2021 13:29 pm

Lodi Project is Making Huge Progress

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The 5 additional assisted living homes and the 5 emergency homes are being built to alleviate the housing shortage on Statia and to provide families with temporary housing. The additional homes are constructed adjacent to the 5 existing assisted living homes at the Felicia Viola van Zanten Complex in Lodi.

