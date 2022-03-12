Maintenance work executed on 1000 steps during BonDoet

Especially the last 2 steps before reaching the beach, can be a hindrance for those we are less mobile. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- The tourist attraction ‘1000 steps’ on Friday received an upgrade today, courtesy of volunteers of BonDoet.

Stinapa announced that the lower steps of the well-known stone staircase were modified to facilitate access to the beach and prevent accidents. For some beach visitors, especially those who are less able to walk, getting down from the stairs to the beach can sometimes be difficult.

Despite the work, the beach remained open.