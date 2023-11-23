Market at Prison Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday, December 9, the fifth market of the Judicial Institution Caribbean Netherlands (JICN) will take place. Items for sale include furniture, toys, paintings, jewelry, and Christmas decorations.

These items are handmade by prisoners as part of the daily program in which they participate.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of JICN (Plantage Aruba). The proceeds from the sold items are mainly used to acquire new materials, allowing prisoners to continue using their talents in a positive way.

Education

Various education programs are provided for prisoners as part of the ‘Ban pa Kambio’ project. This project offers prisoners more opportunities through education, apprenticeships, and work. This is crucial for the reintegration process.