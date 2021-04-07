Marketing plan to be discussed with Saba Business Association and hospitality sector

- 2Shares
The Bottom, Saba – The Saba Business Association (SBA) held a meeting with the Executive Council regarding several issues.
Discussion took place regarding the new Director of Tourism who will start per June 1st. The SBA was happy to hear that the Tourism Website is being updated as well. In the meantime, a draft marketing plan will be discussed with the SBA and stakeholders of the hospitality sector. The hospitality sector will be invited for a meeting soon.
