Measures taken against Aggressive Dogs on Bonaire

Kralendijk – In the morning hours of Tuesday, July 27, a woman on a bicycle was attacked by four dogs on the Kaya Caribe. The victim had injuries to her right knee and hip. After hearing the statements, the seriousness of the victim’s wounds and considerations to ensure the safety of others and prevent more victims from falling, it was decided to shoot the dogs. Before this took place, the environment was carefully examined to guarantee the safety of third parties.

There are regular reports of aggressive stray dogs. The frequency and severity of these reports vary. This concerns reports of, among other things, dogs that bite goats and chickens to death with financial consequences for livestock farmers, but also dogs that attack drivers of bicycles / scooters and thereby cause life-threatening situations in traffic. The number of incidents in which people are actually bitten and have to undergo medical treatment is increasing. The KPCN wants to draw the attention of dog owners to keep the dogs in the yard by means of a good fence where the dogs cannot go outside and/or by securing the dog to prevent this type of situation. It is also advisable to socialize a dog. A dog needs education and training. There are facilities for this on the island. As the owner, you are responsible for the behavior and training of your dog.

