Microfinance as the Engine of the Economy on the Caribbean Islands

Kralendijk – The social lender Qredits has presented the first Social Impact Report for the Caribbean islands in the Kingdom in collaboration with SEO Economic Research. The research shows, among other things, that almost 2,200 jobs have already been created through the Qredits-financed entrepreneurs on the islands and that 75% of these entrepreneurs could not have started their business without the help of the lender. In addition to financing, Qredits also supports entrepreneurs with training and coaching. The research shows again how important it is to encourage and support start-ups. All other results of the survey can be found here.

Source: RVO/Economische Nieuwsbrief

