Military training on Bonaire















Kralendijk – Army Personnel from the West (CidW) have ended their exercises on Bonaire. On Bonaire, the military has simulated various combat situations. They had to plan an attack and move around through the water. They were very visible on the street with their social patrols. They talked to the people and answered all kinds of questions. The Ministry of Defence regularly trains on Bonaire and is received by the population every time very openly and friendly. Defence again supported various charities.

The exercises on Bonaire were accompanied by a courtesy visit by Captain Joost Rump and Major Marcel Krul to Island Governor Edison Rijna.







Also read