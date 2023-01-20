Minister Ottley visits 103 year old resident 

PHILIPSBURG – Minister Omar Ottley has paid a visit to a 103 year old resident on the island, Carmen Eleanore Hodge -Carrington.

The visit took place after Hodge’s caregiver Erica Davis contacted the Ministry of VSA to inform of the remarkable woman Carrington is. Born on January 28, 1919 on French, St. Martin, Mrs. Carrington will be celebrating her 104th birthday in a few days. Carrington gave birth to eight children, seven of whom are alive today and live in America.

Mrs. Carrington was the best seamstress on the Island, and owned a boutique on Front Street, in Philipsburg. “Mrs. Carmen was the one that brought the yellow flamboyant tree to the island” said Davis.

In honour of Carmen Carrington’s birthday on January 28th, the family invited Minister Ottley to visit. The Minister presented Mrs. Carrington with a bouquet of flowers and a gift voucher.

More about the life of Carmen Carrington can be read in the book “Love is forever…”, written by Dr. N. Erna Mae Francis Cotton.

