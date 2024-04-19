The Netherlands Minister Schouten to visit Saba and St. Eustatius Redactie 19-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo: Archive BES-Reporter

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM- Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions, Carola Schouten, will pay a working visit to Saba and St. Eustatius from the 22nd to the 26th of April.

Minister Schouten will arrive on Saba on Monday the 22nd of April. On Wednesday evening, the 24th of April, she will continue her trip to St. Eustatius. On both islands, the minister will meet with the Executive Council, the Island Council, the Public Entity and the SZW unit of RCN. Important topics are childcare and the increase of the minimum wage.

Social organizations

The minister will also visit various social organisations on the islands, including childcare organisations, social workplaces and voluntary organisations. Here she will discuss, among other things, quality and financing of childcare, the importance of volunteers for the community, suitable work for all and social issues for the youth.