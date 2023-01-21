Ministry adjusts recruitment ad for Tax Director after criticism from councilman Abraham

KRALENDIJK – An advertisement for the recruitment of a new director for the Tax and Customs Administration of the Caribbean Netherlands (B/CN), which seemed to be aimed mainly at Dutch applicants, has gone down the wrong way with councilman and PDB Party leader Abraham (PDB).

“Wow, great! Vacancy new Director of the Tax and Customs Administration is only open to the General Administrative Service CN of the National Government in the Netherlands. Then what is the policy? May our own island children never have a chance at such positions? Because regardless of the competences or experience, if you are not part of their group, you cannot even apply! Peculiar!” Abraham wrote in response to the ad copy.

The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) then rushed to intervene and protested to colleagues at the Ministry of Finance about the unfortunate image created by the text in question.

In response to Abraham’s criticism, the text has since been amended, emphasizing that local candidates can also apply. In addition, it has been agreed that the advertisement will also be published on the BES islands themselves.

