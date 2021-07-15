15 July 2021 08:47 am
Monitoring and Protecting the Yellow-Shouldered Amazons

Monitoring and Protecting the Yellow-Shouldered Amazons

Kralendijk – The Echo team have been busy monitoring and protecting the future generation of Yellow-shouldered Amazons.

In March 2021 they initiated the Nest Monitoring program. The goal is to have a renewed understanding of the population’s overall breeding, but also of fledging success. By monitoring known nest sites across the island and following breeding pairs to new nest they identify active nests. Once a nest is active, the team will monitor it regularly to collect data, ensure chicks are healthy and prevent poaching.  

So far they have been out collecting data 5 days a week resulting in:

Several nests have chicks which are expected to fledge within the next few weeks!
Stay updated and read nice stories from the field team, in a Glimpse from the Cliffs on Facebook !

