More charter flights between  Ecuador and Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD- As of last week until mid-September, a total of 12 charter flights have been scheduled to leave from Quito, Ecuador with a short stop in Guayaquil, and continuing non-stop to Curaçao. As a result, a potential 1,600 Ecuadorian visitors will be arriving at the Curaçao airport during this period.

The flights are executed through close cooperation of Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) in partnership with wholesalers Maxi Travel, Mas Travel Ecuador, Dream & Travel Ecuador, Golden Vacations and Castillum Travel. CTB is very pleased that there is much interest in these charter flights. The flights are operated by Aeroregional Ecuador and executed with a 145-seat Boeing 737-400 aircraft.

The Ecuador market holds the growth potential for increased arrivals to Curaçao. Therefore, CTB along with select interested hotel partners are continuously hosting sales seminars and educational webinars for Travel Agents, executing promotional eblasts and social media campaigns targeting our desired audience in Quito, Guayaquil and Cuenca.

