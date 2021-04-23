More young women giving birth on Bonaire













Kralendijk – Bonaire’s population increased by 830 to 21.7 thousand inhabitants last year. This is comparable to 2019, but it is high compared to the growth over the past five years. In 2020, there were 228 births on the island against an average of 192 over the years 2015–2019 inclusive. Women in the age group 25 to 29 years in particular had more children.

Mortality was relatively high with 111 deaths; this is more than in the previous year and also exceeds the average over the period 2015–2019 inclusive. Mortality was up among people in their sixties and seventies in particular. In 2020, Bonaire registered 3 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Up until mid-April 2021 inclusive, 12 confirmed COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.







In 2020, immigration into Bonaire was higher than in previous years. It was higher out of the European Netherlands and Curaçao while there were fewer immigrants from the Dominican Republic and Peru. Emigration declined, to Curaçao and Aruba in particular, and to a lesser extent to the European Netherlands.

