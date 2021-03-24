Multidisciplinary control on St. Eustatius













Photo: The BES-Reporter.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – In the afternoon hours on Tuesday, March 24th , KPCN, in collaboration with the employees of United Licenses and the Supervision and Enforcement Department, checked various locations for excess waste.

The sites audited were Golden Rock residential area, Gwendoline van Putten Road, Paula I. Courtar road, Concordia residential area, Passionfruit road and Princess Garden residential area. Waste was found at various homes and the residents were approached and asked to immediately start cleaning up. A single person received a police report for having been warned several times.







On Wednesday, March 24th , the team will again visit the locations mentioned to check whether the clean-up has started.

