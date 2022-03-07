Naturalization training for employees of IND and Public Entity of St. Eustatius

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Last week the Immigration and Naturalization Service, unit Caribbean Netherlands (Immigratie- en Naturalisatiedienst, unit Caribisch Nederland, IND unit CN) organized a multi-day training on naturalization for two of its employees and four employees of the Public Entity of St. Eustatius (Openbaar Lichaam Sint Eustatius, OLE).

Both the IND and the public entity have tasks and authorities in the area of naturalization. The applications for naturalization are processed by the IND and the civic integration examination (naturalization test) and the naturalization ceremony are the responsibility of the public entity. To further improve the cooperation in this respect, various practical examples were discussed during the interactive course. Ingrid Sealy, Unit Manager of IND CN, applauds the joint initiative: “Apart from the in-depth knowledge that is offered, we also see that following a training course brings understanding and cooperation.”

