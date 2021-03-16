Nearly 300 Active Cases Bonaire













Kralendijk- On Tuesday there are 298 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. All active cases are inhabitants of Bonaire.

Yesterday 158 people were tested and the results of 62 people are positive. 17 people recovered. There are 6 people in the hospital due to Covid-19. However, none of them needs intensive care.







The Government will give a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. While it was thought and hoped that the number of infections would go down after the latest preventative measures, this does not seem to be the case.

