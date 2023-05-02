2 mei 2023 10:40 am

New board for Special Olympics Bonaire

Incoming and outgoing members of the Board during their encounter for the handing over of the formal responsibility. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- Special Olympics Bonaire recently presented their new board. After 10 years of work by the retiring board, the task has now been transferred to new board members.

During the meeting with the change of board, various people were recognized and thanked who have worked for Special Olympics Bonaire for years.

The members of the new board are: Rolanda Helburg-Makaai as new chairman, vice-chairman Jaira Brito, Thirza Obersi. Carla Ramkhelawan secretary, Helma Van Gein second secretary, Leycheron Janga PR, Jessica Martis-Seraus, Merida Meyer-Statia, Wenska Mathilda-Angelica, Kevin Thode and Suraya Hendricks as members.

