New Consul General visits Statia

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The new Consul General of the U.S. Consulate General in Curaçao, Margy Bond, visited St. Eustatius on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022.

During her inaugural visit, the Consul General met with the Government Commissioner, Alida Francis (both in the picture). They spoke at length about the shared Statia-America history, the ongoing developments on the island, the 250th anniversary of the First Salute, amongst others. Mrs. Bond also visited the other islands of the Dutch Caribbean this week.

