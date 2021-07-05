New Developments in Diet and Movement on Saba















The Bottom, Saba – It was a productive morning for Commissioner Rolando Wilson concerning the ongoing developments at the former Artisan Foundation building.

James Simmons, owner of F3, Fun Free Fitness Center, met with the Commissioner of Sports and Bobby Zagers of the Planning Bureau. During the meeting, updates were provided on the minor renovations to the building to open the fitness center in The Bottom.

F3 Fun Free Fitness Center will cater to all in the community. Fitness machines will be available in combination with a floor manager/fitness instructor, who will ensure individual guidance when needed. Various fitness classes, such as Zumba, yoga, boxing, abs, dance, and so on, will be offered.

There will also be job training opportunities via the ROA program offered to students of the Saba Comprehensive School.

