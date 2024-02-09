New firefighters Statia promoted to rank A

ORANJESTAD- Victor Santos, Gershon Herrera and Ricky Santos of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) – Sint Eustatius fire department – have been promoted to the rank of enlisted man A.

With this rank they master all the basic skills of the versatile fire brigade profession and they can now participate in fire brigade deployments.

The course of crew A is intensive and prepares firefighters and firewomen for the real work. They learn everything they need to know in the field of firefighting, technical assistance and flammable substances. They also learn how to act in critical situations and work in a team. They also train a lot during the course. Victor, Gershon and Ricky successfully completed the course and received their stripes.

Stripes

Acting Fire Chief Marvin Dollison and Shift Chief and commander Wayne Maharaj proudly pinned their stripes and presented their diplomas. Family and fire brigade colleagues were also present at this festive ceremony. BKCN congratulates Victor, Gerson and Ricky on their promotion.