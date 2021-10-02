New Political Party on Bonaire: M21













Faction Coffie will now continue as M21. Photo: Auke van der Berg

Kralendijk- Bonaire has a new political party: Movementu 21 or -in short- M21. The new party is the initiative of independent council lady Daisy Coffie.

Coffie, back in September 2020 had declared herself independent in Bonaire’s Island Council after severing ties with the MPB of political leader Elvis Tjin Asjoe.

Coffie at the time said she felt insufficiently heard and appreciated in the MPB party. She also had issues with various potential integrity violations in local Goverment. Since assuming an independent position, Coffie had assumed a more active and especially more critical role in the local island council.

Inclusive

Coffie says that the new party wants to focuss on inclusiveness for the residents. “We want not only a prospering Bonaire, but also for our local residents to benefit from developments”, said Coffie during the presentation of the new party.

Another issue which will remain high on the agenda of the new party is Integrity in Government. Coffie, in the past months, has been the most vocal Island Council member when it comes to investigations into potential wrong doing by local government and the issues surrounding the failed roundabout at the Kaya Amsterdam.