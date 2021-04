6 Shares

The placement was no easy task at all. Photo’s: Fort Bay Harbor.

The Bottom, Saba- On April 16th 2021, volunteers from the Saba Conservation Foundation installed the new light on top of the Diamond Rock.

The light is an important safety measure, to indicate to seafarers the risk area during night travels.The Public Entity Saba and Fort Bay Harbor extend their gratitude to the Saba Conservation Foundation for their assistance in this matter and continued cooperation in other ventures.