New Seagrass Signs at Lac

Kralendijk – Marine Park Rangers have recently placed new signs at Lac to prevent visitors from stepping on the seagrass.

Seagrasses are an important part of the Lac ecosystem and perform numerous functions by stabilizing the sea bottom. They provide food and habitat for other marine organisms, maintain water quality, and much more.

Damage

STINAPA hopes the signs will reduce the number of people that step and damage them.

