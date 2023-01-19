New temporary director for BonLab NV

KRALENDIJK- On the recommendation of Bonaire Holding Maatschappij NV (BHM), the shareholder of Bonaire Laboratorium NV (BonLab), Ms. Anneke Visser has been appointed as temporary statutory director as of January 16, 2023.

The appointment is related to the refocusing on the future of BonLab. Despite the fact that Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) has announced that it wants to terminate the care contract as of July 1, 2023 and the consultations with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport have not yet led to a reconsideration of that position, the Executive Council, in in line with the wishes of the Island Council, the continuation of BonLab’s services is deemed to be of social importance. This is why Bonaire Holding Maatschappij NV, in its role as shareholder in BonLab, considers a reorientation necessary with the incoming Supervisory Board, exploring different scenarios that are all aimed at sustainably maintaining the organization’s tasks.

After a public recruitment procedure by a recruitment agency, Bonaire Holding Maatschappij NV made a final nomination after consultation with its shareholder Public Entity Bonaire. Ms Visser’s appointment is for one year. It will further develop the strategy that ensures the continuity of the service as well as its accessibility and will also prepare the organization accordingly.

Until the end of 2022, Ms Anneke Visser was WEB’s executive secretary. In this position she was closely involved in the strategy development and the start of the implementation of the energy company’s strategy.

Grateful

Bonaire Holding Maatschappij NV is committed to expressing its gratitude, also on behalf of other parties involved, for the way in which acting director Hosé Booi has made an effort to lead BonLab through a time full of uncertainties. An important result in this difficult period is the achievement of two accreditations from BonLab, with which BonLab can guarantee the quality of its services. Mr. Booi will spend the next two months working for a responsible handover to Ms. Visser.

