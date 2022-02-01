No change in rules for essential businesses St. Eustatius















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Non-essential businesses such as nail salons, barbershops and hair salons must adhere to the same measures. For these businesses nothing changes yet. They can only accept two customers at the time, with an appointment. These close contact professions must always wear face masks and gloves. Supermarkets and other essential businesses can only allow a maximum of 10 persons inside at the same time. Smaller shops can allow 5 persons at the same time.

Also read