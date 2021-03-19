No more quarantine for Statians after vaccination













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Public Entity St. Eustatius will ease the measures as of April 11, 2021. Statia residents that are fully vaccinated do not need to go into quarantine when entering Statia after traveling abroad. This easing measure is not applicable for tourists.

The decision to easy the measures was taken after careful deliberation and after extensively consulting with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports in the Netherlands (VWS), the National Institute for Health and Environment (RIVM), the epidemiologist in Saba, Mr. Koen, the Public Health Department and the Crisis Management Team in Statia.







PRC test required

Statia residents returning from abroad still need to have a negative PCR test at hand, but this only applies if a high risk country was visited. A quick test (antigen) is also required 5 days after returning to Statia. In addition, social distancing and wearing a face mask are mandatory for the first 5 days after entry. Also, it is not allowed to attend events with more than 25 persons present during the first 5 days and the returning Statians must adhere to hygiene rules during these days such as washing hands regularly.

The easing measures are not applicable for tourists, even if they are vaccinated.

Children

Children that were abroad and return from high risk countries are not allowed to go to school or childcare for 5 days. Children in the age group of 4 years and older will be tested after 5 days. However, for children of 12 years and older, different measures apply. They need to go into quarantine upon arrival for 10 days. This can be done in the same house as their parents, but in a separate room. The distinction between these age groups is made due to the fact that children above 12 years are more often spreading the COVID-19 virus than children between 4 and 12 years.

Day visits to St. Maarten

Persons that are fully vaccinated with the two doses of the Moderna vaccine can visit St. Maarten for 1 day, without testing, and without the need to go into quarantine upon return to Statia. This easing measure is only applicable when the number of active COVID-19 cases on in St Maarten is below the 100 per week.

Incoming workers

Incoming workers that are vaccinated will be evaluated on a case by case basis. However, quarantine is required unless the type of work allows an easier regime.

Next steps

At this moment the Public Entity St. Eustatius is working on a roadmap which will include specific steps to further open Statia. This road map will first be discussed with the Central Committee next week.

