Number of Covid infections continue to rise on Bonaire













3 Shares

Kralendijk – On March 22, 2021, there are 464 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 3 of the active cases are visitors. 98 people were tested yesterday and the result of 47 people is positive. 1 person died due to Covid-19. 6 people have recovered from Covid-19. There are a total of 13 hospital admissions due to Covid-19. 8 people were admitted to the hospital on Bonaire. 4 people were transferred to the hospital on Curaçao and 1 person is transferred to the hospital on Aruba. 3 people are in the intensive care department of the hospital on Bonaire.

Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.







Do you have a fever, a sore throat or other complaints that might be related to Covid-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.

Also read