OLB launches campaign Ban Skol Bèk#BONBAKUNÁ













373 Shares

Kralendijk -The Public Entity Bonaire is launching the Ban Skol Bèk#BONBAKUNÁ campaign especially for the new school year. The campaign includes two videos, posters, information meetings for young people and parents. The campaign kicks off this week with the launch of the first video on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The campaign is aimed at young people between the ages of 12 and 18. The Public Health Department is pleased that so far 32% of young people in that age group have had at least one shot. The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading quickly among young people. That is why a campaign has been set up especially for them.

The videos include school-age young people, parents, and a lung specialist. They talk about their experiences with COVID-19.

Information meetings for young people and their parents are organized in August and September. The slogan Ban Skol Bèk#BONBAKUNÁ can also be used as a frame for a profile picture on Facebook.

Also read