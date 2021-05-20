20 May 2021 11:26 am
One person tested positive and no one recovered from Covid-19

Kralendijk- There is one additional person who has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

No one has recovered with the total active cases at 19. There are no people at the hospital with any Covid-19 related symptoms.





