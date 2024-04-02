Caribbean Oualie water taxi unveils new administrative building Nevis Redactie 2024-04-02 - 1 minuten leestijd

CHARLESTOWN- The administrative building of the Oualie Water Taxi Facility on Nevis was officially inaugurated on March 28, 2024, four years after the facility’s initial opening in May 2019.

The new building, replacing temporary administrative booths, signifies progress in the ongoing development of the facility, which aims to enhance transportation services between Nevis and St. Kitts. Despite ongoing construction, various components of the project, including the pier construction and erosion control efforts, have been completed.

Challenges such as hurricane impacts, environmental assessments, and pandemic-related lockdowns have been navigated. Managed by the Nevis Air and Seaport Authority, the facility is intended to benefit the local community economically while providing essential transportation links.

Funding

Funding for the project, totalling $6 million Eastern Caribbean dollars, was provided by the Sugar Industry Diversification Fund.