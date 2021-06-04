Parental contribution for childcare will be reduced for many parents















Kralendijk, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – As of July 1, 2021, childcare organizations on Bonaire and St. Eustatius will receive more subsidy from the Central Government so they can further lower the parental contribution. This is a next step in the program BES(t) 4 kids to provide good, safe and affordable childcare for children in the Dutch Caribbean.

Since last year, organizations for childcare and out-of-school care on Bonaire and St. Eustatius are eligible for a cost price reducing subsidy. With this subsidy, a childcare organization can reduce the parental contribution and/or take measures to improve the quality of care. As of July 1, 2021, this subsidy will be increased so that child care organizations can further reduce the parental contribution.







Height parental contribution Bonaire

The maximum contribution that childcare organizations may charge parents will be reduced from $200 to a maximum of $125 per child per month as of July 1, 2021. This amount applies to 5 days of daycare and 5 days of out-of-school care per week. The parental contribution for daycare with a host parent will be $100 per month as of July 1, 2021.

If a childcare provider currently charges parents more money than the maximum parental contribution, the childcare provider must reduce the rate as of July 1, 2021. If the parental contribution is already low, then a childcare provider does not need to reduce the rate.

Parents who cannot afford the parental contribution can apply for a supplementary childcare place subsidy at to the Public Entity

Parental contribution level on the Windward Islands

The parental contribution on St. Eustatius will be reduced from $150 to $100 per month for 5 days of daycare as of July 1, 2021. For out-of-school care, the monthly fee is reduced from $75 to $50.

On Saba, the parental contribution is already $100 per month for daycare, and $50 per month for out-of-school care. So there the parental contribution doesn’t change.

Also on Saba and St. Eustatius, parents who cannot afford the parental contribution, can apply for a supplementary childcare place subsidy at the Public Entity.

More information about the BES(t) 4 kids program is available on www.best4kids.nu.

