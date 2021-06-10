PCN presents renovation plans for Scout’s Place in Saba















The Bottom, Saba – Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) has recently presented its renovation plans for hotel/bar/restaurant Scout’s Place to the Island Government on Saba, which is intended to commence during the third Quarter of this year.

The Island Government shared its enthusiasm to the preliminary designs. The presentation of the initial plans to restore and expand this iconic property, was very impressive, stated Commissioner of Tourism Bruce Zagers. “Scouts Place has always been important, not only for tourism but also as part of our cultural heritage. The planned development for this property will provide a significant boost to our island economy and our tourism product. It is very encouraging to see projects like these develop, where the local charm and traditional architecture are prioritized.”







Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (PMCN), the investment vehicle of PCN, welcomes the positive feedback from representatives of the Island Government. Walter Blijleven, Managing Director PMCN: “We are committed to creating a new and bright future for Scout’s Place, while preserving its glory and importance. Our focus is on a natural and sustainable way of working, in which we will re-use or replace essential and characteristic elements, such as the well-known ‘gingerbread’ decorations. In doing so, we are confident that the new Scout’s Place will once again become a premier choice for stayover tourists on Saba.”

PMCN is currently finalizing its feasibility study. PCN is targeting a start of the renovation of the property in the 3rd Quarter of this year, subject to a positive outcome of the evaluation. More details will be provided at a later stage.

