Pilot project started with provision of rental subsidy in Bonaire private rental sector

Commissioner Nina den Heyer and Social Domain Director Servania Serfilia gave some explanation about the project. Photo: ABC Online media

KRALENDIJK- On Friday, the kickoff was done for a pilot project in Bonaire with the provision of housing benefits for rental housing in the free sector.

Until now, housing benefit was only available to those who rent from the Fundashon Cas Boneriano (FCB). In the coming six months, however, the granting of subsidies on the free rental market will also be considered.

Income

To qualify for the subsidy, tenants must earn no more than $1350 per month. Applications can be completed both online and at the counter.

Commissioner Nina den Heyer is pleased with the start of the pilot. “This will certainly help in the fight against poverty on the island,” Den Heyer also warned however, that this is a temporary project. “If the results show that this works, consideration may be given to setting up a structural scheme,” says Den Heyer.