Police Force Caribbean Netherlands Control Room and Intake celebrates 10 years

Kralendijk – On Sunday, August 15, the Control Room and the Intake Department had been in existence for 10 years in the form as we know it today. In a festive and convivial atmosphere, various speeches were held during a brunch and memories were brought to the surface.

Ten years ago, a number of employees were trained to man the Control Room and Intake. Before this there was no control room or intake; the telephone was answered by an agent who then had to inform the watch commander himself. Today, the control room has modern equipment that is regularly upgraded.

The Intake employees are the first to speak to you at the police station between 7 a.m. and 9.30 p.m., and they also record reports or refer you to the relevant department. The Control Room is available 24 hours and is the emergency number for all emergency services such as the police, ambulance, fire brigade and coast guard.

