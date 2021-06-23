Police in Bonaire Warn Against possible presence of Poison at Lagun Beach

Kralendijk- The Police Force (KPCN) say that recently they have received several reports about dogs that were probably poisoned on the beach in Lagun.
KPCN asks people to be extra vigilant, when walking dogs in the area or when visiting the beach with small children.
“Be careful that nothing is picked up or eaten from the ground. If there are witnesses or if they have information about placing poison at this location, ask the police to contact us at 717 8000 or anonymously at 717 7251”, according to a release sent out by KPCN on Wednesday afternoon.
