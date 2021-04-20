Police officers provide information at school on St. Eustatius













Photo: Zaida Ellis.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – In the week from Monday, March 22 to Friday, March 26, 2021, two agents of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force on St. Eustatius taught an Educational Youth Program (information). A total of 11 classes with students aged 12 to 16 attended the lesson.

– Standards, values, decency and choices

– Bad Choices >> Wrong Friends, Bad Behavior, stealing or worse

– Consequences of bad choices >> Prison or community service, criminal record, VOG, difficulty finding an internship or job later

– Crime has no color

– Social media

– Lover-boys

Videos about young people who had made a bad choice and a an ex-convict telling his story, were also shown.

