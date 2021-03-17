Port St Maarten Encourages Residents to get Vaccinated













Philipsburg – Port St. Maarten Management endorses the various campaigns of government and non-government sectors calling on the populace to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The rollout of the vaccine around the world signals an end to the pandemic, and the same can be said for St. Maarten. The economic rebound is being echoed by a collective approach, rebuilding economies in an effective manner, and becoming more resilient to meet the challenges of the future.







Port Management: “The vaccine is the bridge to economic recovery. It is seen by many economists, business leaders and entrepreneurs as a condition leading to the return of pre-pandemic normalcy. The cruise industry is no exception to the latter as some lines are already committing to vaccine only cruises.

“It is expected especially in the initial stages that this vaccine only grouping strategies will be extended to the destination experiences through the creation of sterile bubbles.”

“Destination St. Maarten has to be ready for the resumption of the cruise business. Therefore, it is essential that the majority of the populace is vaccinated. This will send a strong signal to the tourism and travel trade including the cruise industry that destination St. Maarten is a safe destination to visit.

“Research to date based on the available information coming out of various countries, shows that vaccines are effective in preventing the contraction of COVID-19 as well as preventing hospitalization.”

To register for the vaccine, you can do so via the online registration form which is available in English, Spanish and Creole at the following link: https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb

For paper-based registration, the “COVID Vaccine Registration Form” can be picked up at several locations, including the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) at the Vineyard Office Park Building, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center in Simpson Bay, Doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

Both Cole Bay & Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesks are currently equipped to provide information and can assist persons with registration at either location.

Up to March 15, the Vaccine Management Team reported that more than 8500 persons had registered.

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also publicly stated that a faster global economic recovery was feasible since the rollout of the vaccines. We therefore endorse the campaigns of the Collective Prevention Service, White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation, the St. Maarten Medical Center and the Vaccine Management Team with respect to registering to get your vaccine as we reach the beginning of the end of the pandemic and the disruption to our normal lives and economic activity comes to an end,” Port St. Maarten Management said on Tuesday.

