Postponement filing Opbrengstbelasting (Profit Tax) annual accounts 2020

Kralendijk – The final filing date for the Opbrengstbelasting (Profit Tax) annual accounts 2020 is September 30th , 2021. Due to the current circumstances, caused by the coronavirus, it is quite conceivable that companies and organisations shall not be able to do this before the said date.

Therefore, a postponement is granted automatically up to December 31st , 2021. Companies and institutions do not have to do anything for this.

They should not forget to file the annual accounts signed by the director, manager or authorised representative by December 31st . This prevents the imposition of a fine by the Belastingdienst (Tax Office).

For questions, please contact balie@belastingdienst-cn.nl or tel. 715-8585.

