Sports Preparations for youth baseball tournament Bonaire in full swing Redactie 2024-03-15 - 1 minuten leestijd

The parties behind the tournament giving information about the upcoming event. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Wednesday afternoon, the Bonaire Wolfpack Baseball Foundation held a press conference to provide information about the ‘Baseball on the Corals of Bonaire’ tournament, which will take place between April 2nd and 5th at the Jossy Boekhoudt Ball Park.

Evo Cicilia, representing deputy Clark Abraham, emphasized the importance of government support for sports on the island, while Anne-Marie Mercera of the Fundashon Wega di Number Boneiru (FWNB) expressed satisfaction with their support for the event. Participants

Flights

Kmar Piar of the Bonaire Wolfpack Baseball Foundation highlighted the participation of children from Curaçao and Aruba, despite the challenges with flights, and emphasized the importance of friendships over the tournament.”